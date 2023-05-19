Ghana: Chief Justice Inaugurates Gbese District Court in Accra

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has inaugurated the Gbese District Court at Ayalolo in Accra yesterday in order to expand justice delivery.

With the inauguration of the new court, proceedings at the Adjabeng District Court will now be heard here to pave way for renovation works.

The facility is fitted with solar power, generator set and borehole to ensure regular and uninterrupted water and power supply.

The land for the court facility was provided by the Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II, on behalf of the stool.

According to Justice Anin-Yeboah court buildings had been constructed in other parts of the capital to deal with the lack and distressingly poor state of court infrastructure to promote justice delivery.

He stated that the unavailability of lands in Accra to build courthouses was a bane and therefore commended Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II for the provision of land.

The Chief Justice said the judiciary was committed to building a system of justice that assured litigants of efficiency and timely delivery of justice.

Justice Anin-Yeboah assured that his office would ensure that the new courts did not only inspire productivity but reflected the authority and dignity of the judiciary.

He said court houses were national assets which should be cherished and maintained appropriately for posterity.

The Chief Justice, therefore, urged the staff and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to adopt the highest maintenance culture for both the facility and equipment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, said the metropolis was a convergence point for all groups of people which come with its own challenges such as land litigation, chieftaincy disputes, petty crimes and drug peddling.

"Therefore, with the construction of this court house and other courts in the region, I am hopeful that the afore-mentioned challenges would be a thing of the past," she said.

For his part, Nii Dr Ayi-Bonte II said the Gbese stool was ready to provide land in any of its areas to government for the establishment of courts and police stations in order to bring respect and development to the area.

"Wherever you want to build a court house, let me know and I, Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, will give it to you," he stated.

He commended the Chief Justice for spearheading the courts projects and pledged his support for the judiciary.