Ghana: Prudential Bank Management Calls On Ga Mantse

The Managing Director of Prudential Bank, Mr Bernard Appiah Gyebi, has paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in Accra.

The delegation, which was led by Mr Daniel Kissiedu, a board member, included Mr Thomas Broni, Executive Head of Operations, Head of Digital Transformation Mr Leopold Armah, Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Mrs Akosua Boahen and other heads of Departments.

The Nai Wulomo Nuumo Akwaa Mensah III, the traditional priest of the Ga State, and other members of the palace welcomed the team on behalf of the Ga Mantste, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

The visit, which was part of Mr Gyebi's stakeholder engagement activities, afforded him the opportunity to formally introduce himself to the Ga Mantse as the new Managing Director of Prudential Bank.

Speaking at the event, Mr Gyebi said the Bank deemed it very appropriate to build on the strong relationship between the Ga State and the Bank, adding that "it is important that as a business operating on Ga land, we look for the land owner to pay our respect and to seek his blessing."

He said, "It is in light of this that we have come to introduce ourselves to you and to seek your blessing."

He further stated that as part of Prudential Bank's rich legacy of building and supporting businesses, the Bank has positioned itself as a resilient bank of choice for its clients.

The Ga Mantse on his part said, "we have had a very good relationship with Prudential Bank and we are very happy that you have come home, and you are always welcome here. It is a testament to the goodwill that we share."

Nai Wulomo Nuumo Akwaa Mensah III offered prayers for the Managing Director and the Bank and thanked the delegation for the visit, saying, "we are happy that we didn't come to look for you, but you have, out of your own free will, come to us." He added, "It is our prayer that this bond between us grows from strength to strength."