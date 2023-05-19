Ghana: Anyaa-Sowutuom MP Donates 10,000 Exercise Books to 17 Public Schools

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, has donated 10,000 copies of branded exercise books to 17 public basic schools in the Ga Central municipality.

At a short ceremony at the St Justin Anglican Basic School, Ablekuma in Accra on Thursday, the MP said the gesture formed part of his many contributions to improve teaching and learning within the municipality.

He said education was key in changing society, hence the top most priority of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government to ensure that every Ghanaian child secured a better future.

"All our children, regardless of their life circumstances, deserve an excellent education that helps them to reach high standards of performance. One of the ways to unlocking that potential in every child is ensuring that he or she is embraced in a culture of high expectations and learn from great teachers in a great school run by great leaders," he added.

He encouraged the students to take their studies serious, saying that could create an enabling environment for them to perform at their peak and wished the Basic Certificate Education Examinations (BECE) candidates well in their exams.

The Municipal Director of Education for Ga Central, Mrs Cynthia Winnifred Aku Gbadago, who received the items on behalf of the directorate expressed gratitude to the MP for the support.

She indicated that the books would be distributed evenly among the 17 public schools where each student would be given seven exercise books based on need assessment.

Mrs Gbadago said the gesture would relief parents of their burden and urged the beneficiaries to take good care of the books to ensure its longevity in their studies.

"Exercise books plays a major role when it comes to teaching and learning. This is because when a teacher gives a class work, assignment or exercises, the child needs an exercise book to write in. so it's a relief of burden for parents as students can now come to school comfortably and write," she added.