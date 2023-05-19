Ghana: 'Propak Ghana to Offer Local Manufacturers Unrivalled Opportunities'

To act as a catalyst in the transformation of the manufacturing sector across Africa, the international exhibition company, Afrocet Montgomery, a division of a global exhibition group, brings together professionals from across the entire packaging supply chain to hold the largest packaging, printing, plastics, and food processing portfolio exhibition in Accra.

Having organised similar shows in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, Propak Ghana, scheduled to take place from June 6 - June 8 at the Grand Arena within the Accra International Conference Centre, is expected to attract over 2,500 visitors and more than 100 brands, both local and international.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra yesterday, Mr George Pearson, Regional Director - West Africa, at Afrocet Montgomery, said Propak Ghana had been designed to support companies and individuals involved across the manufacturing spectrum, by creating an environment where business partnerships can develop and trade exchanges can take place.

"Visitors to the event will be able to explore the latest innovations and products from leading suppliers from the local region as well as international companies from all corners of the globe who will be showcasing the newest advances in industry innovation and products that are collectively supporting the local manufacturing industry," he said.

The General Manager (GM), Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing Business at Polytank Ghana Ltd (subsidiary of Mohinani Group), Thevar Joseph, commended Propak Ghana for the timely entrance into the Ghanaian packaging ecosystem.

"This collaboration offers Polytank Ghana and Sonnex Nigeria a platform to exhibit over 50 years of expertise, technical and industrial know-how in addressing the most complex packaging needs and requirements in Ghana and Africa," he said.

"Our reason for being is to ensure that global quality is delivered in a local context; through the Packaging & Storage industry. Locals have a right to receive global quality and standard and we make sure that happens," Mr Thevar said.

On his part, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Mr Albert Kassim Diwura, implored Ghanaian companies to utilise Propak Ghana as a vital marketplace for finding cutting-edge packaging options.

"Packaging is important for product display, preservation, and marketability. Packaging today represents a brand's identity, values, and dedication to quality; it is much more than just a simple protective covering. Exposure to prospective partnerships and collaborations is another important benefit of taking part in Propak Ghana," he said.

Afua Ntiriwa Tekyi-Mills, Head of Corporate Affairs at Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), said, "Propak Ghana will serve as a vital platform for local manufacturers, international companies, investors and industry stakeholders to connect, collaborate and explore opportunities for growth and partnerships."