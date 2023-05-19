Liberia: Bill Rogers Foundation Honors Stephene Kpoto

Monrovia — Ambassador Stephene Audrey Kopto, the Ambassador for Youth Empowerment and Climate Change in Monrovia-Liberia, has been honored by the Bill Rodgers Foundation for her numerous contributions to youth development in Liberia. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of the foundation, Bill Rodgers, presented Ambassador Kopto with a certificate of recognition and expressed gratitude for her continuous support in youth development.

Rogers stated that his organization decided to honor Ambassador Kopto after carefully observing her developmental goals, and he promised to collaborate with her for the growth of youth development in Liberia. The foundation aims to identify and nurture talented youth in the sports arena in Liberia.

Furthermore, Rodgers emphasized that he and his partner, Joshua Rayes, a Men's Soccer Head Coach from the USA, recognized Ambassador Kopto's passion for youth development. They expressed their willingness to work alongside her to bring her youth development plans to fruition.

CEO Bill Rodgers stated, "Our ultimate goal is to empower young people by helping them develop their skills in the sporting arena. We believe that Ambassador Kpoto is someone who can help us turn this idea into a reality and utilize it effectively for the growth of youth talent in Liberia."

During a visit to Ambassador Kpoto's home in Bentol City, Montserrado County, CEO Bill Rodgers had the opportunity to witness the progress of her youth development plan. Coach Rayes, a Men's Soccer Head Coach, described the talents he had observed among Liberian footballers as encouraging. He expressed his hopes to collaborate with the Bill Rodgers Foundation to enhance the skills of youth athletes. Coach Rayes commended Ambassador Kpoto's timely youth development plans and assured her of his university's support.

Coach Rayes emphasized, "Don't allow anyone to deter you from your well-thought-out plans. Let them serve as a stepping stone for your growth, as you possess a vision for development."

In response to the honor bestowed upon her, Ambassador Kpoto expressed her gratitude to Rodgers and Rayes. She pledged to stay focused on her developmental plans despite any criticism or negative remarks she may receive. Ambassador Kpoto conveyed her commitment to the young people, stating that she aims to establish sports parks in Bentol City and Sinkor. These parks will provide specialized training in various sporting disciplines, benefiting the youth of Liberia.

Ambassador Kpoto concluded, "I am grateful for this opportunity to contribute to the development of our beloved country, Liberia. I appreciate Rodgers and Rayes for their kind gesture, and I am ready to collaborate with your organization for the advancement of sporting development in Liberia."