Ghana: Edem Agbana Declared Ketu North Primaries Winner

19 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

A Former Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, has been declared winner of parliamentary primaries held on Saturday in the Ketu North Constituency of the Volta Region.

The polls were declared tied between Mr Agbana and a fellow contender, John Zewu, after a recount.

Mr Agbana polled 360 votes to Mr Zewu's 359 votes but upon recount at behest of the latter, two unstamped ballots were discovered in Mr Agbana's votes and one in Mr Zewu's.

But a statement issued by the party in Accra on Tuesday after a special committee constituted to investigate the outcome of the election in the area indicated that Mr Agbana won the poll.

The statement signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, established that the unstamped ballots by the Electoral Commission were issued by the party's elections directorate and could not be deemed to be external voting material; a position both candidates agreed to.

The statement also observed that the ballots issued tallied with ballot statistics and that there was no issue of over voting.

"The Committee's ruling is that it is not fair for the aspirant (Mr Agbana) to suffer sins of the EC because initial result, that saw him having 360 votes and Mr Zewu 359 votes, in the view of the committee, is valid and authentic," it stressed.

Speaking with the media after the meeting, Mr Kwetey explained that the decision of the committee, headed by Mr Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the NDC, was true reflection of will of delegates of Ketu North.

Mr Agbana, apologised to the Volta Regional and constituency executives for statements he made in the heat of the electoral misunderstanding and

apologised on behalf of himself, campaign team and supporters to constituency executives in Ketu North, regional executives, his contender and others who suffered unfortunate remarks in the heat of the controversy.

He also called for unity within the rank and file of the party in the area to ensure NDC won the constituency by 90 per cent in the 2024 general elections.

"I am dedicated to working with John Adanu and his supporters to achieve 95 per cent election turnout in Ketu North with more than 90 per cent of vote cast returning former President John Mahama and NDC to power in 2025.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.