Ghana: Contest Among Aspirants Repositions NDC for Power in 2024 - Agalga

The Parliamentary Candidate-elect for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Builsa North Constituency of the Upper East Region, James Agalga, has alluded to the fact that the contest among aspirants in the just-ended primaries has reactivated and repositioned the NDC for power in 2024.

"The nature of the contest between the aspirants and their results has reactivated and repositioned the NDC to recapture power in 2024 and we should not be complacent," he cautioned.

Mr Agalga, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, who was re-elected as the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the 2024 general election, admonished the delegates, members, supporters and faithful of the party to close their ranks and focus on the elections in 2024, as there was no individual winner or loser in the just-ended primaries.

He noted that the winner in the contest was the NDC because the primaries was nothing but spring board to success for the party in the upcoming elections and both winners and losers should realise the primaries as a family contest which should unite the party and make it attractive and formidable in 2024.

"Let us see the aftermath of the primaries as springboard and family contest which should make us poised, united, focus, attractive and formidable for the upcoming general election where there are no winners and losers in order to clinch resounding victory," Mr Agalga advised.

Addressing delegates, members, sympathisers and supporters of NDC after his reelection, the parliamentary candidate-elect, insisted that the nature of the contest should make them poised, focused, prepared and ready to retain the seat and also deliver victory for former President Mahama in the 2024 elections.

Mr Agalga, who is the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Select Committee of Parliament, polled 547 votes to defeat Simon Awog-Badek and Professor Godwin Awabil who polled 165 and nine votes respectively.

He lauded the rank and file of the NDC for the opportunity to contest and the confidence reposed in him was enormous and pledged to work extra hard, without complacency, to enable him and the presidential candidate, former President Mahama, to win in 2024.

According to him, the massive votes the former president received should reflect in the 2024 elections through their continuous support and assistance to NDC by voting for him since Ghanaians were eagerly waiting for the elections to massively turn out to cast their ballots for NDC to win to reverse the economic hardships.