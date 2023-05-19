West Africa: Berry Ladies Boss Donates to Black Princesses... Ahead of WAFU Tournament

The Chief Executive Officer of the Women's Premier League (WPL) side, Berry Ladies, Madam Gifty Oware-Mensah, has urged the Black Princesses to win the maiden edition of the Union of West African Federations (UFOA) Zone B Women's U-20 Cup of Nations title to bring honour to the country.

Ghana will host the rest of the UFOA Zone B countries at the Baba Yara Stadium for the two-week tournament.

Madam Oware-Mensah, an avid supporter of the side, believes that with what she has seen of the team's preparations, the team can win the title for Ghana.

Addressing members of the playing body and technical team after a preparatory match against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, Madam Oware-Mensah assured the team of the support of Ghanaians and urged the team not to let the nation down.

The Princesses defeated their Nigerien counterparts 11-0.

Consequently, she, on behalf of Berry Ladies and all WPL teams and Division One League sides donated five boxes of sanitary pads, 10 boxes of Gatorade drinks, 24 boxes of chocolate and an undisclosed amount of cash to the team.

The Berry Ladies owner told the Times Sports that the team boast of a number of sponsorship deals, but that does not stop other individuals and private institutions from supporting the team.

This, according to her, informed the decision to make the gesture to the team because tournaments of this nature demands a lot from the players and others around it.

She said such responsibilities must always not be left on the shoulders of the FA but club owners could also be considered.

She urged fans in Kumasi to throng the Baba Yara Stadium in their numbers to support the team to victory.

Coach Basigi thanked her for the gesture and noted that it was very motivational for the team.