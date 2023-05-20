Nigeria: Chika Ike Lights Up Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is officially back to celebrate the year's best in international cinema, and stars are continuing to live up to the festival's signature upscale glamour on the red carpet, described as fashion spectacle on par with the Oscars and Met Gala, and a decidedly much more formal one than other film festivals like Venice or TIFF.

Cannes has a history of delivering spellbinding style moments, after all. Glamorous moments from past years include Diana, Princess of Wales's Catherine Walker gown in 1987, Madonna's 1991 Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, and Amal Clooney's sunny Atelier Versace gown in 2016. More recently, model Bella Hadid made waves with her 2021 Schiaparelli Couture dress and gold, lung-like breastplate.

The festival can be expected to showcase the most dramatic and luxurious outfits--whether they are custom-made, pulled from the latest runway shows, or unearthed from the archives. Nigerian actress and producer, Chika Ike is one of the attendees at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Ike walked this year's Cannes Film Festival red carpet looking fabulous among the stars in the best dressed lists.

A report says more than 2,000 people walked the red carpet of the current edition of the festival which opened with a colorful red carpet. The Nollywood star took to her Instagram page to share photos of her look to the event which caught several fashion lovers. And in turn they took to the comment section to compliment the actress's green look.

Styled by celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry, Chika Ike stepped out looking like a million bucks in green. In a post on her official Instagram handle, the actress said, "Even when I'm not trying hard, the spotlight is on me, I shine differently and I'll forever be that girl."

The Cannes Film Festival, previously known as the International Film Festival, is a famous event that previews movies worldwide, including documentaries, among other genres. The 2023 edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival underway in Cannes, France closes on May 27.