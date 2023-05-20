Nigeria: 9 Days to Go - History Will Be Kind to Buhari - Ghana President

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo of Ghana has expressed admiration and respect for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during the public launch of two biographies about Buhari's life and leadership, Akufo-Addo, who served as the chairman of the occasion, assured Buhari that history would remember him kindly.

The event, which featured the unveiling of the books titled "State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari Tried to Change Nigeria for Good" by Antony Goldman and "The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari" by Senator Abu Ibrahim, was attended by dignitaries and raised over N500 million.

President Akufo-Addo praised Buhari's achievements and highlighted his successful efforts in combating the Boko Haram insurgency.

He also commended Buhari's contributions to diversifying the Nigerian agriculture, revitalizing the economy, and ensuring significant growth rates.

The Ghanaian president highlighted Buhari's role as chairman of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS, the Gulf of Guinea Commission and his coordination of the fight against COVID-19 in ECOWAS.

He expressed belief that Buhari's legacies would be remembered positively.

He expressed admiration for Buhari and his leadership, stating that Nigeria, West Africa, Africa and the world would miss his thoughtful decision-making and dedication to Nigerian and African interests.

He humorously added that he had yet to have a book written about himself but hoped that he could follow Buhari's example.

He said; "Likewise, through the launch of today's biographies, the story of President Muhammadu Buhari, a man who made such a great effort to change Nigeria for good, is being told by those who have had the opportunity to see for themselves at firsthand, from the beginning of his mandate as a democratically elected president, to his last days in office, the highs and lows of his tenure thus far. From what I have read and know, the life of Muhammadu Buhari has been truly an amazing story.

"The works the President Buhari has done in helping to diversify Nigerian agriculture and thereby enhancing significantly agricultural productivity, reviving the economy and ensuring consistently fast rates of growth. These developments, for me, have vindicated the choice of Nigerians, which I believe enabled continuity in office for the APC, through President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Guests at the event made generous contributions, resulting in over N500 million being raised.

Notable attendees included the chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, who donated N200 million and Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group, who contributed N100 million.

Muhammed Idimi also purchased copies of the books for N100 million. President-elect, Bola Tinubu and vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, collectively acquired copies for N40 million. Other prominent figures such as the president of the senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, chairman of the APC and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, were also present at the event.