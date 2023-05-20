Nigeria: 9th AMVCA Opens With a Bang!

In its second year of marking a series of industry activities to herald the main award show that is usually dotted with elements of high fashion, the ninth edition of the annual Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Award (AMVCA) that recognizes excellence in film and television, kicked off on a fiery note with the cultural day celebration.

The organisers went all out in its showcase of the diverse cultures of Africa. Right from the entrance, guests were treated to an assortment of cultural offerings. The space leading to the Balmoral Hall at the Federal Palace Hotel was replete with colourfully dressed cultural dance groups representing different parts of Africa. The atmosphere served as a canvas for sounds emanating from the different sections, creating an epic scenery of cultural mix.

Paired with an assortment of food and drinks, guests were thrilled with all the side attractions before the start of the show.

Opening with a dance troupe mirroring the fierce spirit of South African Zulu warriors, they set the tone for the rest of the night's presentations. From the Yoruba dance group backed with multiple talking drums to the sensual sways of the Tiv dancers, guests' eyeballs were glued to the stage. Of course, some of those present opened a viewing portal through live streaming on social media platforms for the rest who were on the go.

Dramatising her performance, music act and former BBNaija housemate Avala journeyed the audience through her struggle as an artiste trying to break into the highly competitive music business. She was later joined by a group of dancers to deliver a performance Beyoncé would approve of.

But while the various dance groups served as great entertainment, it was the cultural attire everyone anticipated. Nancy Isime and Daniel Etim Effiong who served as hosts came dressed in remarkable pieces. With threads to hair, Isime wore a signature Fulani madukare, while Effiong rocked a multicoloured agbada.

"It's our second year of a few days of activities and events. Last year we had eight days to spotlight different industries, different parts that bring the fullness and the richness of our film and TV industry," Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Busola Tejumola noted.

She added, "To open, we seek to display the rich diversity of our culture as Africans. As we know, it's Africa Month, and our culture, while not homogenous, bears similarities in detail. We are here today celebrating African excellence in all expressions of culture: food, music, drink, dance, and fashion."

As the event progressed to its climax, the audience fed their eyes to the elaborate costumes of many celebrities who stormed the red carpet. For instance, BBTitan housemate Thabang rocked two looks. First, he represented the Mzani clan with a Zulu outfit befitting of a true warrior before showing up and showing out in a maroon agbada with elegant beads to represent the Yoruba culture.

Another BBNaija housemate Liquorose went the innovative route of transforming the aso oke into a resplendent evening gown complete with a cape to the awe of many.

With looks from a plethora of celebrities and influencers, none caught the judges' eyes more than the spectacle put up by the pair of Yemi Cregx and Venita Akpofure. Akpofure opted for a pink Urhobo bride ensemble consisting of flamboyant headgear, a form-fitting sequin dress, and a fluffy train to go with it. On his part, Cregx impressed with a maroon agbada with sequin detailing, both clinched the title of Best Dressed for the occasion.

And just like the previous edition, the sequel show leaves no stone unturned. Rather, it reinforced its boldness in showcasing Africa's rich colours and textures through fashion, food, and dance.

With over 300 nominations distributed across 34 categories, AMVCA 9 holds today across select Africa Magic channels.