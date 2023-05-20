Nigeria: We're Committed to Supporting Nigerian Higher Education - U.S. Government

Minister-Counselor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Mission to Nigeria, Adnan Siddiqi has reiterated the U.S. government's commitment to supporting higher education in Nigeria through the Fulbright program by partnering with academic, research and cultural institutions across the country.

At a recent gathering of stakeholders, scholars and policymakers in Nigeria's educational sector in Lagos for the 15th annual Fulbright Alumni Association of Nigeria conference focused on the theme "Improving the Quality of Higher Education: Stakeholders Engagement;" Siddiqi noted that international education exchanges benefit both our nations and peoples, boosting intellectual and cross-cultural capital.

Organised in partnership with the University of Lagos, the conference explored best practices in promoting access to quality education and strengthening human capital for inclusive economic growth and development in Nigeria.

While congratulating the Nigerian alumni of the Fulbright program on their accomplishments, Siddiqi urged them to continue applying the skills and connections they developed in the United States to their professional pursuits to bolster educational development in Nigeria.

He added, "Through the Fulbright program, you cultivated long lasting friendships with students, scholars, and community leaders in the United States and worldwide and you returned to Nigeria to share your knowledge and ideas with your networks in Nigeria".

"Through these academic exchanges, we contribute to high quality education, greater cultural ties, and mutual understanding between the U.S. and the people of Nigeria," Siddiqi said.

Speakers including Prof. Bernard Van Wie of Washington State University, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor at the University of Lagos and Irene Erivwo, Director of Strategic Planning and Development at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund discussed the importance of quality education in a nation's development.

No fewer than 31 Nigerian universities are affiliated with the U.S. Mission on the Fulbright program. In recent years, Nigeria has received more than 30 scholarships annually for university scholars including Ph.D. candidates to travel to U.S. universities to conduct research, exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared global challenges.