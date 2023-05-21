Nigeria: Shiites Raise Alarm Over Alleged Plans By Kaduna Govt to Demolish 48 IMN Structures

Leaders of the Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky-led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi'ites, have raised the alarm over alleged plans by Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led government to demolish 48 structures belonging to the Movement across Kaduna State.

Addressing journalists on the development in Kaduna on Saturday, one of the Movement's leader, Engineer Yunusa Lawal, who was flanked by other leaders, said the planned demolitions were not only illegal but vindictive, as the only reason given by the Kaduna State government was that IMN has been banned as a group.

Lawal said though, the Islamic Movement was yet to receive any notice of demolition from Kaduna State Government or any of its agencies, it stumbled on a leaked memo where the Director-General of Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), Ismail Umaru-Dikko, was seeking approval of Governor El-Rufai to carry out the demolitions.

According to the Shi'ites leader, "We are constrained by the memo to address you arising from the premeditated attempt/approval given to carry out the demolition exercise.

"It is baffling to note the manner and timing of the proposed exercise! Could it be part of Mr. Dikko's severance package?! The DG, KASUPDA and his cohorts should know that their intention to destroy people's properties/structures is evil and could be consequential sooner or later!

"It is noticed from the memo, 48 structures belonging to the Islamic movement is earmarked for demolition across the state; 1,860 security personnel will be involved and N20,253,500 will be the cost of the demolition exercise. The sinister motive is to particularly clamp down on the Islamic movement once again.

"To cover up the deception for the exercise, 7 other locations were earmarked, but NONE of those locations will cost up to N2,500,000 and NONE will require above 180 security personnel to execute! The total cost approved for the exercise is N29,523,500 and the total security personnel required is 2,510.

"It is, therefore, disheartening to observe that the main purpose of this demolition exercise it to again subjugate and oppress members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria. We view this as an act of provocation and suppression that tantamount to the infringement of our fundamenta human rights as citizens and indigenes of Kaduna State.

"From the memo, the acronym 'IM' is alien to the Islamic Movement under the leadership of Allamah, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakkaky (H) and members of the movement have their various hard earned properties/structures as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"We are aware, throughout the 8 year tenureship of El-Rufai's stewardship; he has had NO regard for the rule of law! He has been a loose cannon trampling over whoever he does not likel! He has been law into himself since becoming Governor.

"Furthermore, we would like to seize this opportunity to call on the Government to release the International passport of our leader, Sayid, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) and that of his wife, Malama Zeenatudeen Ibrahim, without further delay to enable them seek medical treatment abroad. We also demand for the release of hundreds of our members that are in detention centres across the country."