Nigeria: AMVCA 2023 - Osas Ighodaro, Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye Win Big (Full Winners List)

Notable Nollywood actors and actresses like Osas Ighodaro and Tobi Bakre were some of the biggest winners of the 2023 AMVCA held on Saturday night at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry graced the event, which featured performances from artists like Tiwa Savage, Iyanya and Spyro.
Tobi won Best Actor in a Drama, while Osas was named 'Best Actress in a Drama'.
Bimbo won 'Best Actress in a Comedy' while Broda Shaggi won 'Best Actor in a Comedy Drama, Movie, or TV Series'.
One of the surprises of the evening was Kunle Afolayan's movie 'Anikulapo' losing the best movie West Africa category to Brotherhood.
Anikulapo bagged the most nominations in 16 categories, alongside Choke, Kanaani, Red Carpet, and Four Four Forty-Four.
Sadly, they all lost out.
Anikulapo, however, won the best overall movie award.
The awards announcement was aired via African Magic channels hosted by Na Zozi Tunzi and IK Osakioduwa.
Here is a complete list of winners at the AMVCA 2023:
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA -(MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Osas Ighodaro (Man of God)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Nora Awolowo - Baby Blues WINNER
BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA
Click Click Bang - Philip Karanja Njenga WINNER
BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA
Brotherhood - Jade Osiberu WINNER
BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA
Elvis Chucks - Jewel WINNER
Best Online Social Content Creator
Elozonam, Kie Kie - Back From The Future
Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)
Philip Karanja Njenga - Click Click Bang
Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)
Anikulapo - Kunle Afolayan
Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)
Aisha - Abubakar Bashir Maishadda
Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)
Uhuruchi - Victor Iyke
Best Art Director
Wale Adeleke - King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Adeola Art-Alade - The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf - Brotherhood
Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom - Crime & Justice
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Anu Afolayan - Anikulapo
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Kent Edunjobi - Anikulapo
Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)
Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo - Shanty Town
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Sola Dada - Anikulapo
Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)
Loukman Ali - Brotherhood
Best Supporting Actress Movie/TV Series
Efe Irele - Four Four Forty Four
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Abdisattar Ahmed - Gacal
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY- (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Bimbo Ademoye - Selina
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY - (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) - Inside Life
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Tobi Bakre - Brotherhood
THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM
Leaked
BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES
Ricordi
Best Short Film
Adeoye Adetunji - Pa Aromire
Best Online Social Content Creator
Elozonam, Kie Kie - Back From The Future
Best Original Telenovela
Mpali
Best Unscripted Original
King Bugar
Best Original Comedy Series
Njoro Wa Uba
Industry Merit Award
Patience Ozokwor
Trailblazer Award
Angel Unigwe