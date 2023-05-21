Nigeria: AMVCA 2023 - Osas Ighodaro, Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye Win Big (Full Winners List)

The most prominent names in the entertainment industry graced the event, which featured performances from artists like Tiwa Savage, Iyanya and Spyro.

Notable Nollywood actors and actresses like Osas Ighodaro and Tobi Bakre were some of the biggest winners of the 2023 AMVCA held on Saturday night at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tobi won Best Actor in a Drama, while Osas was named 'Best Actress in a Drama'.

Bimbo won 'Best Actress in a Comedy' while Broda Shaggi won 'Best Actor in a Comedy Drama, Movie, or TV Series'.

One of the surprises of the evening was Kunle Afolayan's movie 'Anikulapo' losing the best movie West Africa category to Brotherhood.

Anikulapo bagged the most nominations in 16 categories, alongside Choke, Kanaani, Red Carpet, and Four Four Forty-Four.

Sadly, they all lost out.

Anikulapo, however, won the best overall movie award.

The awards announcement was aired via African Magic channels hosted by Na Zozi Tunzi and IK Osakioduwa.

Here is a complete list of winners at the AMVCA 2023:

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA -(MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Osas Ighodaro (Man of God)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Nora Awolowo - Baby Blues WINNER

BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA

Click Click Bang - Philip Karanja Njenga WINNER

BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA

Brotherhood - Jade Osiberu WINNER

BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA

Elvis Chucks - Jewel WINNER

Best Online Social Content Creator

Elozonam, Kie Kie - Back From The Future

Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)

Philip Karanja Njenga - Click Click Bang

Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)

Anikulapo - Kunle Afolayan

Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)

Aisha - Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)

Uhuruchi - Victor Iyke

Best Art Director

Wale Adeleke - King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Adeola Art-Alade - The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf - Brotherhood

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom - Crime & Justice

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Anu Afolayan - Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Kent Edunjobi - Anikulapo

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)

Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo - Shanty Town

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Sola Dada - Anikulapo

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)

Loukman Ali - Brotherhood

Best Supporting Actress Movie/TV Series

Efe Irele - Four Four Forty Four

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Abdisattar Ahmed - Gacal

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY- (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Bimbo Ademoye - Selina

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY - (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) - Inside Life

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Tobi Bakre - Brotherhood

THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM

Leaked

BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES

Ricordi

Best Short Film

Adeoye Adetunji - Pa Aromire

Best Online Social Content Creator

Elozonam, Kie Kie - Back From The Future

Best Original Telenovela

Mpali

Best Unscripted Original

King Bugar

Best Original Comedy Series

Njoro Wa Uba

Industry Merit Award

Patience Ozokwor

Trailblazer Award

Angel Unigwe