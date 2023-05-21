Nigeria: Presidency Produces 55-Minute Documentary On Highlights of Buhari's Administration

20 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Media Department of the State House, Abuja, has produced a 55-minute documentary, titled, "Muhammadu Buhari Was Here."

According to a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the President's spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the documentary which showcases high points of the government's achievements, will be aired as follows:

1. Channels Television - Sunday, May 21 at 6.00pm ;

2. NTA - Monday, May 22 at 8.00pm; and

3. TVC - Tuesday, May 23 at 6.00pm.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the documentary was part of activities marking the conclusion of the eight-year, two-term tenure of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

