Senegal's Dominance Shines in TotalEnergies U17 Afcon Best XI

Four players from Senegal's victorious team secured spots in the Best XI of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations 2023 tournament, as revealed by the Technical Study Group (TSG) of the competition in Algeria.

With an impressive 2-1 victory over Morocco in the final on Friday, the Teranga Cubs emerged as the champions of the tournament and several individuals stood out with their exceptional performances.

The Best XI of the competition, unveiled by the TSG highlights the talent within coach Serigne Saliou Dia's squad, as four Senegalese players earned their well-deserved places in this prestigious line-up.

In goal, Serigne Diouf exhibited exceptional skills, conceding only two goals throughout the tournament. Another standout player, also named Serigne Diouf, commanded the central defence with authority.

Abdou Aziz Fall, the midfield maestro, held his position in the centre of the field, while Amara Diouf, the tournament's top scorer with five goals, secured his place in the attacking line.

Burkina Faso, the third-place finishers in the competition, also have a strong presence in the Best XI with three players.

Lacina Traoré, a left-back, demonstrated his defensive prowess, while midfielder Rachid Ouedraogo contributed significantly to the team's performance. Souleymane Alio, named the tournament's best player, played a crucial role as a striker.

Completing the formidable lineup are Yahaya Lawali from Nigeria, who excelled as a right back, as well as Malian players Sekou Kone and Mamadou Doumbia, both exceptional in their respective positions of midfielder and striker.

Hamid Eid from Morocco completes the Best XI.