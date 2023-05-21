Ghana Further Eases Covid-19 Restrictions

21 May 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Accra, Ghana — The Ghanaian government said Saturday that the country decided to further lift COVID-19 restrictions amid declining global and domestic trends for the infection.

The West African country has witnessed a sustained decline in COVID-19 infections over the past five months, and based on the global and national situation, it decided to remove the remaining restrictions, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said.

"Pre-departure testing and testing at all points of entry are no longer requirements for all passengers. The COVID-19 health declaration form for international travelers has been suspended. These measures are to take effect from today, May 20," it said.

But for vigilance and the protection of people from infections, the agency said COVID-9 vaccinations would continue, and people with fever, cough and sore throat would be tested for both flu and COVID-19.

The GHS further urged people to maintain the general safety measures of hand-washing with soap under clean running water and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, directing those with complaints of fever, cough and sore throat to report to the nearest health facility for management.

