South Africa: Opposition to Ask Watchdog to Probe Expenditure at Ministerial Houses - South African News Briefs - May 22, 2023

Opposition to Ask Public Protector to Probe Alleged Corruption in Maintenance of Minister's Homes

The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced that it will be lodging a complaint with the Public Protector to probe alleged corruption in the maintenance of the state's ministerial mansions, EyeWitness News reports. The party says it has information, obtained through parliamentary questions, suggesting that the African National Congress-led government has spent R93 million in maintaining Pretoria and Cape Town properties occupied by cabinet members. Leon Schreiber, the DA representative in parliament's public service and administration portfolio committee, said: "Some of the expenses bear the tell-tale signs of massive tender corruption. In one case, R1,4 million rand was spent on a new kitchen and in another case R240 000 was spent to fumigate cockroaches."

Two Unisa Council Members Resign in Wake of Damning Report into University Affairs

The University of South Africa's council has been hit by two resignations in the wake of a damning assessor's report into the affairs of the embattled institution, TimesLive reports. Belinda Mapongwana, chair of council's social and ethics committee, resigned with immediate effect on Friday May 19, 2023 without providing a reason. But a council member said it was linked to the council's failure to call a special meeting on Friday. On Saturday, Sedzani Mudau, chair of the audit and risk committee, informed the council in a letter that she was also resigning, and that her decision was triggered by a resolution taken during a council meeting on Thursday to ask higher education minister Blade Nzimande to grant an extension of 21 working days to respond to the report. Nzimande had given the council 14 days to respond. The 308-page report by independent assessor Prof Themba Mosia found that the university splashed out more than R285,000 on curtains for vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula's official residence, while an outside company, which was appointed later to compare prices, came up with a quote of R20,630.

Man Arrested for Allegedly Distributing Pornographic Images with Superimposed Faces of Ramaphosa, Cele

The Hawks have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with pornographic images, which had superimposed faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, police minister Bheki Cele and his wife, News24 reports. The man was arrested following an investigation into the images, which started circulating in the beginning of May. According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase, the images were distributed on social media platforms. The man was traced to Pietermaritzburg and arrested on Sunday May 21, 2023. He is expected to appear in court on Monday, for allegedly contravening the Cyber Crime Act 19 of 2020.court

