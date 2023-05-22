Kenya: Blow to Kenya as Shujaa Loses World Sevens Series Core Status

Nairobi — Kenya suffered a major blow in the World Rugby Sevens Series after Shujaa was relegated from the prestigious competition where they have been participating since 2022-2003 season, following a 12-7 defeat to Canada in the playoff.

It was a nervy affair, both teams aware of what was at stake, the 12th and final slot in the reimagined series from 2024 onwards.

Shujaa started brightly, seeing more of the ball and indeed scored off a stolen ball from a Canadian lineout, Billy Odhiambo playing in captain Nelson Oyoo who turned his defenders inside out before touching down.

Tony Omondi converted to put Shujaa 7-0 ahead.

The loss of Kevin Wekesa seemed to knock the wind out of the Shujaa sails as Canada began to see more of the ball and they did score at the stroke of half time, Brock Webster converting Josiah Morra's try to level up scores, 7-7 at the break.

The second half remained tight, either side committing themselves on defense.

Alex Russell's late try and the ensuing penalty advantage meant Canada were in possession at full time, kicking the ball out to confirm their status for next season.