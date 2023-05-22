Kenya: Heartbreak for Kenya as Shujaa Relegated After Loss to Canada

Nairobi — The national rugby sevens team, Shujaa, have been relegated from the World Rugby Sevens Series following their 12-7 loss to Canada in the playoff finals in London on Sunday evening.

The lads were hoping to win the match in order to stave off relegation and remain part of the prestigious competition as they have been for the past 19 years.

Shujaa couldn't have kickstarted their survival campaign on a better note when they beat Canada 24-19 before dismissing Tonga 38-26.

A narrow 14-10 loss to Uruguay in their final pool encounter allowed the Kenyans to just about limber into the final, setting a do-or-die date with the North Americans.

Kenya will now have to clinch the Africa 7s finals or finish third should South Africa win it before competing against 12 other teams from around the world in the two-week challenger series.

Should they clinch the tournament, Shujaa will then be reinstated into the Sevens Series.