Kenya: Heartbreak for Kenya as Shujaa Relegated After Loss to Canada

21 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — The national rugby sevens team, Shujaa, have been relegated from the World Rugby Sevens Series following their 12-7 loss to Canada in the playoff finals in London on Sunday evening.

The lads were hoping to win the match in order to stave off relegation and remain part of the prestigious competition as they have been for the past 19 years.

Shujaa couldn't have kickstarted their survival campaign on a better note when they beat Canada 24-19 before dismissing Tonga 38-26.

A narrow 14-10 loss to Uruguay in their final pool encounter allowed the Kenyans to just about limber into the final, setting a do-or-die date with the North Americans.

Kenya will now have to clinch the Africa 7s finals or finish third should South Africa win it before competing against 12 other teams from around the world in the two-week challenger series.

Should they clinch the tournament, Shujaa will then be reinstated into the Sevens Series.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.