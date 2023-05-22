South Africa: A Proposal to Upskill the 81 Percent of Grade 4 Children in South Africa Who Can't Read

21 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Concerned Education Experts

We propose that the Treasury provides an additional conditional grant to enable provincial education departments to ensure that improving reading skills is adequately and equitably provided for across the poorest-performing provinces.

The recently published 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) found that 81% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa can't read for meaning. This is up from 78% in 2016, largely on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study showed that Grade 4s lost the equivalent of 80% of a year of learning between 2016 and 2021, while others show Grade 1 and 2 learners may have lost more than one full year of learning. South Africa was making small gains in reading in the decade before Covid-19. The Pirls results show that our literacy levels are now back to where they were in 2011 (when 82% of Grade 4s couldn't read).

Our system has lost a decade of slow, but steady progress.

The steepest declines were found across the more rural provinces of Limpopo, Free State and Mpumalanga, where teaching is largely delivered in Sepedi, Sesotho, isiNdebele, Xitsonga and Setswana.

The results particularly reinforce what we already know about the effects of the pandemic on learning for disadvantaged learners in no-fee schools, who were in grades 1 to 4 with little grounding in foundational reading skills over that period. It widened already large inequalities between...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.