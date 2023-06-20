South Africa: ANC Government Has Consigned Countless SA Children to a Lifetime of Catch-Up and Struggle

opinion

To fully understand the neglect of our children by the ANC government, we need to consider that it is in fact driven by a particular kind of prejudice against children. Not benign neglect driven by limited resources. Not competing priorities. But active prejudice.

When do corruption and ineptitude signify something more than simply corruption and ineptitude? The apartheid state was of course morally and financially corrupt in every respect. But it was its brutal racism that was its most damning indictment. Is it possible that the corruption, ineptitude, and inaction of the current ANC government hides a darker manifestation? Something most apparent is the way it treats South Africa's children.

Every day brings fresh horrors and persistent dark comedy. We are an upper-middle income country, currently not in a state of war, but where 24 people have recently died from cholera -- one of the most preventable diseases that exist.

ANC councillors in the Ditsobotla Municipality have been described as carrying knives and stabbing each other at council meetings. It is not inconceivable that the entire municipal sector (except for Western Cape) may collapse financially.

And this, while Naledi "I used to be able to think" Pandor, mouths absurdities to justify offering her government's support to a sociopathic fascist who delights in murdering Ukrainian children while putting $32-billion of trade and investment at risk simply because it is more difficult to steal from that trough than simply taking blood...