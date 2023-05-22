Liberia: National Elections Commission Confirms Underaged Children Registered - Commences Clean-Up, Deduplication

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) has announced that it has commenced the final process of deduplication and adjudication of voters' information collected from the 2,080 voter registration centers across Liberia through its Central Management System (CMs) following the completion and data synchronization from the Phase Two counties.

In a statement issued late Sunday, the NEC said several duplicates and underaged registrations are being detected, and their voter information is deactivated until further investigation.

It added that aIl the ineligible registrants will be removed and in cases where there are alleged criminal motives, referred to the Ministry of Justice for immediate action.

The NEC, in introducing the biometric voter card for the first time, split the voter registration exercise into two phases.

Phase one covered six counties including Bomi, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, and Montserrado with the total 1,435,209 voters registered, according to the NEC.

Phase two was rolled out in the remaining nine counties including Bong, Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, Nimba, Sinoe, Maryland, River Cess, and River Gee counties. Phase Two which commenced on April 21 and ran until May 11, 2023 was marred by complaints from Lofa and other counties that the NEC staff registered underaged Liberians.

Meanwhile, the NEC has announced that the exhibition of the Provisional Registration Roll (PRR) will commence on 12 June to 17 June 2023 with all 2080 Voter Registration Centers opening simultaneously across the country.

To ensure that only eligible voters remain on the voters' roll, the NEC said it is important that the general public bring forward all concerns during the exhibition exercise, adding that all registered and eligible Liberians will be allowed to access the first draft of the Voter Registration Roll for verification, inclusion, and objection to information on the PRR.

"The National Elections Commission extends gratitude to all electoral stakeholders, including local and international partners, the Ministry of Justice and the National Security Agencies, including the Liberia National Police and the Liberia Immigration Service, owners of properties used by NEC, all permanent and temporary elections workers and the People of Liberia for their tireless efforts and love for country demonstrated throughout the BVR process, the NEC said in the statement.