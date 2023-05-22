Liberia: 1.8 Million Liberians to Be Vaccinated

Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer of Liberia Dr. Francis Kateh has disclosed that the Liberian Government through the Ministry of Health has targeted 1.8million Liberians to be vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine across the country.

Dr. Kateh said such number of those who will be vaccinated will put the country on a comfortable path in preventing the spared of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information regular press conference recently Liberia Chief Medical Officer disclosed that in June of this year, the country had 2094 confirm cases , in July 1155, in August 2056, in September 71 as well as October 16 respectively.

"We are all working together, we should not be under the illusion that there is no coronavirus in Liberia we are getting confirm cases," he noted.

Dr. Kateh however told the media that as of May of this year, one person died of the coronavirus.

He said the country, due to coronavirus in June, 43 persons died, while in July 90 persons died as well as August 64 persons died.

According to Dr. Kateh, in the month of September, 3 three persons died of coronavirus while in October, one death occur.

He said with the number of death and the statistic, clearly shows that the people are working together to contain the disease with in the country.

"This is the most appropriate thing that we all need to do. 3091, 197 persons vaccinated, those that are fully vaccinated 374,615," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He as of December of this year Liberia is targeting 1.8 million persons who need to be vaccinated.

"We need to reach 48percent of that target, health immunity, we have to have about 70 percent of our target population vaccinated. We have a population about 5 million. It is prudent for everyone to take their vaccine," he said.

He further disclosed that as of Monday November 8, 2021 anyone heath worker at the Ministry of Heath will not enter the ministry if they have not taken their coronavirus vaccine.

He said only those heath workers who will take the test and be negative will be allowed entry to work.

"If you are vaccinated, every three days you will have to come with negative coronavirus results before you enter to work, if you are not vaccinated," he.

Dr. Kateh said their action is intended to safeguard the lives of the public in line with the Ministry of Heath mandate.

"We are doing this to safeguard the lives of the public, so you cannot have human right, if you are not healthy ,what we are doing is for the public good," he indicated .

He further said the Ministry will not relent to dismiss any of the Ministry of Health staff who will violate the new mandate relating to the taking of the coronavirus vaccine.