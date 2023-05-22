Liberia: Rep. Zarzar Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree

Sinoe County electoral district#3 Representative Matthew G. Zarzar has received an honorary Doctorate degree from St. Michael's Christian University.

St. Michael's Christian University based in the United States of America Friday, May 19, conferred the honorary Doctorate on Rep. Zarzar in Community and Human Capacity Development.

The honorary degree was given to him in grateful recognition of his five decades of exemplary commitment as a public servant, lawmaker, and an advocate of social concerns such as promotion of social justice, human rights, peace, and universal access to education, among others.

Dr. Victor Akoh of St. Michael's Christian University conferred the honor on the Liberian lawmaker in the conference room of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

"It is an honor and pride to be conferred with this honor. It is prophetic and therefore, I humbly accept this honorary degree, grateful that my hard work, dedication, passion and commitment as a public servant are acknowledged," Rep. Zarzar responded.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Cllr. Augustine Chea, chairman of Sinoe County Legislative Caucus, thanked the administration of St. Michael's University for the honor, noting "Dr. Zarzar's five decades of public service with clean integrity has paid off."

Sen. Chea noted that the University has not only honored Rep. Zarzar, but also the people of Sinoe County.

Speaker Bhofal Chambers in remarks said Dr. Zarzar is a man of impeccable character and the conferment was not a mistake.

Prior to becoming a lawmaker, Dr. Zarzar served as Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Education; General Manager, at the National Bank of Liberia; Deputy Managing Director, LPRC, Deputy Minister for Revenue, Ministry of Finance; and Assistant Minister for Expenditure & Debt Management, respectively, Ministry of Finance.

He also served as Administrator, at Nisako Services, Minnesota, USA; Manager, Lutheran Social Service, Minnesota, USA, Instructor, at North Hennepin College, Hennepin College, MN, USA, Accounts Receivable Coordinator, Courage Center, Minnesota, U.S.A, and specialist, Bank Merger Team, USBankCorp, Minnesota, USA, Vice President, Agricultural and Cooperative Development Bank, and Accounts Payable Contractor-IBM, Silver Spring, Maryland, USA, among others.