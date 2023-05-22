Liberia: ' It Will Be Army to Army Clash'

-VP Taylor reacts to Rep. Kolubah

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor says there will be 'an army-to-army clash' should Montserrado District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah attempt to prevent her from entering the district to campaign for his opponent. Although she dismissed his threats and caveat as empty.

Rep. Kolubah recently sent a caveat warning Vice President Howard-Taylor to desist from interfering and stayed out of the District 10 politics.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia recently, Rep. Kolubah threatened to 'go dirty' on VP Taylor if she keeps meddling in District 10 politics and refuses to listen and do the needful.

During the press conference, Rep. Kolubah said while it is the VP's right to support any candidate, he will not hesitate to return 'fire for fire', stressing, "So, I'm calling on our mother, chief Jewel Howard Taylor, not to get involve with District 10 politics."

"Because I believe in dirty politics. You sit down in your house with Josephine Davis and decide to give her money to campaign against me. That's your right, but if you get involved with dirty politics, I will drag you in the mud with no regret," he threatened.

VP Taylor is a strong supporter of former Commerce Inspector General, Josephine Davies who declared her intention to contest the district seat to unseat Rep. Kolubah.

Ms. Davies has repeatedly criticized Rep. Kolubah for what she described as his failure to adequately represent constituents of the district.

But reacting to Rep. Kolubah over the weekend VP Howard-Taylor said she is not afraid of Rep. Kolubah and his empty threats.

"Honourable Yekeh Kolubah, and Mr. Speaker, I'm calling his name because he had press conference and mentioned my name there warning me to stay away from the district. Let me tell him, Representative Kolubah, I will begin touring District 10 soon and it will be Army to Army where people will come see who is who because I'm not afraid of you." VP Howard-Taylor stated.

VP Taylor questioned the district lawmaker working since his ascendancy as lawmaker of the district and asked what has he done over the six years of his leadership. "Do you have a plan for District 10 that we should re-elect him?

"He should not even bring it to me because I am coming and will be in District 10 live and the good thing about it is the district that I'm living in. So, we residents of the district will correct the mistake we made in 2017 soon because no ma cuss representative will be re-elected," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to her, the job of a lawmaker is not to stand in open plenary or sit on the radio and rain insults on the Presidency or his following government officials but to represent his/her constituents instead adequately through lawmaking, oversight and representation.

She maintained, "Cussing the President is not the function of a lawmaker because it doesn't work in the legislature. So, what is the cuss doing for his district? But again, District 10 got to do something because they will get nothing in that district until they change the lawmaker and me, I (am) living there so we will deal with it."

Madam Howard-Taylor also called on other Representative to ensure that prompt intervention is made by taking legislative action against Rep. Kolubah for his behavior, adding, "You can't stand on the House floor every day and just keep insulting like Rep. Kolubah, and Gray it is time that 'your' do something to end this malice."

She then urged all residents of District 10 to put aside their political differences and vote a woman representative for the common good and development of the district.

She further indicated that she is disappointed at the Representative's comments and reiterated her commitment to working for the betterment of the district.