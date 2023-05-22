Liberia: NEC, Parties Sign MOU to Increase Women's Political Participation

The National Elections Commission (NEC) and registered political parties and alliances have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase women's participation in the upcoming electoral process.

The parties recently penned their signatures to the document agreeing to produce and adopt a Gender Policy reflective of the relevant legal instruments supporting gender balance towards the 2023 general elections.

The parties agreed along with NEC that in keeping with the MOU, ensure to have not less than thirty percent (30%) of either gender (male and female) on the list of candidates submitted to the NEC during the Candidate Nomination period for the 2023 general elections.

The MoU is also geared towards ensuring that the parties create the enabling environment [Or active and increased political participation of female contestants in political activities [Or the 2023 elections, such as, political parties working collaboratively with female contestants in the mobilization of needed resources for campaigning and other political purposes.

The parties further agreed to collaborate with partners to organize regular training for women on campaign strategies, building leadership skills, effective and increased participation in politics.

They are also expected to organize and promote regular community outreach activities targeted at raising women's political consciousness, build strong gender solidarity in the rank and file of men and women within political parties, their leadership structure and general membership and exercise any other lawful rights and privileges aimed at enhancing gender balance and promoting increased women political participation and involvement in politics in Liberia.

The parties further agreed that the terms and conditions stipulated and contained in the MoU is binding on their successors, representatives and members as if they had signed the MOU.