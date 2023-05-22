Liberia: Senatorial Aspirant Dedicates Newly Constructed Town Hall

19 May 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

For the first time after decades, Residents of the Boniway Community now have a New Town Hall constructed by Senatorial Aspirant Rev. Emmanuel Giddings following its dedication.

The Boniway Town Community established in 1937 over the years of existence usually settled dozens of disputes in community schools and churches but that is now history as a result of its newest Town Hall.

Addressing residents of the community during the dedication, Rev. Giddings disclosed that the project is a fulfillment of a promise he made to the people of Boniway Town.

According to him, his initiative is his way of identifying with citizens of the Town who have over the period been supportive and instrumental in his political journey.

Rev. Giddings stressed that the Town Hall will serve as an opportunity for neighboring divisions, namely; Divisions 2, 3, 5, and 6, among others, emphasizing that it will strengthen their bonds and working connection with Boniway.

As part of additional support, The G-PAT CEO stated that the Town Hall will receive a generator, and electrical supplies that will enable residents the opportunity to carry out evening activities and engagements.

He reflected that the project in Boniway started after residents unanimously appealed for the construction of the facility during his community engagement in the County.

For their part, residents of the Boniway Community, including towns and Divisions lauded Emmanuel Giddings for being farsighted in addressing their long-awaited Town Hall project.

The residents told Rev.Giddings that thousands of them have been battling multiple constraints thereby preventing them from gathering to collectively discuss issues and find solutions to the numerous challenges they are going through but with the availability of the Town Hall, that situation will now be the history of the past.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.