Liberia: Senatorial Aspirant Dedicates Newly Constructed Town Hall

For the first time after decades, Residents of the Boniway Community now have a New Town Hall constructed by Senatorial Aspirant Rev. Emmanuel Giddings following its dedication.

The Boniway Town Community established in 1937 over the years of existence usually settled dozens of disputes in community schools and churches but that is now history as a result of its newest Town Hall.

Addressing residents of the community during the dedication, Rev. Giddings disclosed that the project is a fulfillment of a promise he made to the people of Boniway Town.

According to him, his initiative is his way of identifying with citizens of the Town who have over the period been supportive and instrumental in his political journey.

Rev. Giddings stressed that the Town Hall will serve as an opportunity for neighboring divisions, namely; Divisions 2, 3, 5, and 6, among others, emphasizing that it will strengthen their bonds and working connection with Boniway.

As part of additional support, The G-PAT CEO stated that the Town Hall will receive a generator, and electrical supplies that will enable residents the opportunity to carry out evening activities and engagements.

He reflected that the project in Boniway started after residents unanimously appealed for the construction of the facility during his community engagement in the County.

For their part, residents of the Boniway Community, including towns and Divisions lauded Emmanuel Giddings for being farsighted in addressing their long-awaited Town Hall project.

The residents told Rev.Giddings that thousands of them have been battling multiple constraints thereby preventing them from gathering to collectively discuss issues and find solutions to the numerous challenges they are going through but with the availability of the Town Hall, that situation will now be the history of the past.