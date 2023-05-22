Africa: Ghana Secure Resounding 3-0 Win Over Benin in Wafu B U-20 Girls Cup Opener

Ghana's U-20 women's team, the Black Princesses, kicked off the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations with an impressive performance, securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Benin at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday.

Right from the start og the Group A match, it was clear that Benin would face an uphill battle against their Ghanaian counterparts in all areas of the pitch.

The Black Princesses had an early opportunity to take the lead in the seventh minute from a free kick, but Benin's goalkeeper Ahouefa Godoui pulled off a remarkable save to deny Stella Nyamekye's powerful shot.

Undeterred, Ghana continued to exert pressure and their efforts paid off in the 35th minute when Maafia Nyame capitalized on their intense attacking play to break the deadlock.

Benin's defense, led by captain Mahugnon Zinsou, Saoudatou Imorou, and Kadidjatou Imorou, faced an uphill battle throughout the match.

The second half saw the Black Princesses maintain their unwavering attacking approach. In the 58th minute, Helen Alormenu came close to extending Ghana's lead with a well-timed header from a beautiful pass by Wasima.

Despite Benin's resilience, Mary Amponsah found the back of the net in the 61st minute, further strengthening Ghana's grip on the game.

Stella Nyamekye sealed the victory in the 68th minute with a powerful free kick from the edge of the box, solidifying the 3-0 scoreline and securing a commanding win for Ghana.

This exhilarating opener sets the stage for what promises to be a captivating tournament, showcasing the dominance of Ghanaian football and igniting excitement for the matches to come.

The WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations brings together teams from Nigeria, Cote D'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger, providing a platform to highlight the immense talent and potential of young female footballers from the West African sub-region.

Matches continue at the tournament on Sundat with = Nigeria taking on neighbours Niger in their Group B clash while Burkina Faso play Togo in the group's match.