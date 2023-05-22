Africa: Dominant Nigeria Crushes Niger 7-0 in Wafu B U-20 Girls Cup Opener

In a jaw-dropping showcase of attacking prowess, Nigeria's U-20 women's team kicked off their campaign at the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations in Ghana with an emphatic 7-0 victory over Niger on Sunday.

The Group B match, held at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium, witnessed a masterclass performance by the Nigerian side, leaving their opponents in awe.

From the opening whistle, Nigeria displayed their intent to dominate the game. Wave after wave of relentless attacks bombarded the Niger defence, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

In just the 4th minute, Esther Opeyemi announced her presence with a clinical finish, marking the beginning of a remarkable individual performance.

Opeyemi continued her assault on the Niger defence, netting two more goals in the 13th and 54th minutes to complete a sensational hat-trick.

Her exquisite finishing left Niger reeling, struggling to find answers to Nigeria's relentless onslaught.

The Nigerian team's dominance extended beyond Opeyemi's heroics. In the 30th minute, Mercy Kalu added to the growing tally, further extending Nigeria's lead.

The fluidity and cohesion displayed by the Nigerian players were a sight to behold, as skillful dribbling, incisive passing, and deadly finishing overwhelmed their opponents.

As the second half commenced, there was no respite for Niger. In the 49th minute, Adoabi Okah confidently converted a penalty kick, compounding the woes of the Niger team and solidifying Nigeria's supremacy on the field.

Victoria Alani joined the goal-scoring spree in the 64th minute with a sensational strike that shattered the Niger defence.

Nigeria's relentless pursuit of goals found its culmination in stoppage time. In the 91st minute, Chioma Olise added the finishing touches to the victory with a clinical finish, leaving no doubt about Nigeria's superiority in the match.

This resounding victory serves as a statement of intent from Nigeria's U-20 women's team.