Liberia: Unity Party Condemns CDC's Violent Disruption of Church Service, Raises Concerns Over Peaceful Elections

21 May 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Unity Party strongly condemns the disruptive and violent incident that took place during a church service at the Christ Chapel of Faith, perpetrated by thugs of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). It is important to note that the church is led by Senator Prince Johnson, a respected religious leader and prominent political figure who recently distanced himself from the CDC government due to its failure to implement beneficial policies for the people.

On April 4, 2023, the CDC, along with over 20 political parties, signed the Farmington's Declaration committing to a peaceful electoral process. The Unity Party believes that the thuggish behavior displayed by the CDC supporters represents a clear violation of this nonviolent agreement. As we approach the legislative and presidential elections scheduled for October, this incident raises doubts about the sincerity of Mr. Weah and his CDC party.

The Unity Party acknowledges the CDC's heightened state of unease since the selection of Senator Jeremiah Kpan Koung as the running mate for the leader of the rescue mission, Amb. Joseph Nyuma Boakai. But this unease can't be addressed through hooliganism.

In light of these deliberate violations of the nonviolent pact, the Unity Party calls upon Liberia's international partners to take serious notice. Such gross disregard for the agreement threatens the peace and democratic progress we have worked collectively to achieve.

While the Unity Party remains committed to ensuring a peaceful election, it is important to emphasize that we will not passively witness the CDC's deliberate attempts to sow chaos and instill fear in the population, potentially leading to voter apathy.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.