Liberia: Unity Party Condemns CDC's Violent Disruption of Church Service, Raises Concerns Over Peaceful Elections

Monrovia — The Unity Party strongly condemns the disruptive and violent incident that took place during a church service at the Christ Chapel of Faith, perpetrated by thugs of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). It is important to note that the church is led by Senator Prince Johnson, a respected religious leader and prominent political figure who recently distanced himself from the CDC government due to its failure to implement beneficial policies for the people.

On April 4, 2023, the CDC, along with over 20 political parties, signed the Farmington's Declaration committing to a peaceful electoral process. The Unity Party believes that the thuggish behavior displayed by the CDC supporters represents a clear violation of this nonviolent agreement. As we approach the legislative and presidential elections scheduled for October, this incident raises doubts about the sincerity of Mr. Weah and his CDC party.

The Unity Party acknowledges the CDC's heightened state of unease since the selection of Senator Jeremiah Kpan Koung as the running mate for the leader of the rescue mission, Amb. Joseph Nyuma Boakai. But this unease can't be addressed through hooliganism.

In light of these deliberate violations of the nonviolent pact, the Unity Party calls upon Liberia's international partners to take serious notice. Such gross disregard for the agreement threatens the peace and democratic progress we have worked collectively to achieve.

While the Unity Party remains committed to ensuring a peaceful election, it is important to emphasize that we will not passively witness the CDC's deliberate attempts to sow chaos and instill fear in the population, potentially leading to voter apathy.