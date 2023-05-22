Sierra Leone: Africell Supports SLAJ to Combat Disinformation and Misinformation

The leading telecommunications operator in Sierra Leone, Africell Mobile Compsny has on Tuesday 16th May 2023, donated Mifi's to the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists to help combat disinformation, misinformation.

This will also go a long way in undertaking fact-checking in Sierra Leone.

In his presentation, John Konteh Africell Communications and Media Director said that Africell is always pleased to provide support to SLAJ. He added that, the Mifi will assist in combating disinformation and misinformation. Mr. John Konteh further said that SLAJ has built its credibility over the years, and people trust SLAJ for providing accurate information to them. He added that, the Mifis will provide connectivity through loaded unlimited data inside the Mifi. He concluded by assuring that Africell will always support SLAJ as it has been doing because the media is a key component in nation-building.

Receiving the Items, Christian Conteh Project Officer of SLAJ said that combating disinformation, and misinformation in Sierra Leone's electoral cycle is very important.

Based on that, he added, SLAJ in partnership with NDI have come together to do fact-checking and pre-debunking misinformation and disinformation before, during, and after the elections. He added that, they have Fact-checkers and regional coordinators all over the country. He continued by stting that, they approached Africell for intervention in the project and their requests were granted. He concluded by thanking Africell for the support.