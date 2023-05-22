Ghana: 16 District Assemblies Receive Motor Bikes Under the GPSNP

Twenty-Eight motorbikes have been presented to 16 District Assemblies in the Northern, Oti and Savanna Regions for effective monitoring and supervision of government projects.

This initiative forms part of the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP), which is supported by the World Bank and implemented by the Ministries of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLGDRD) and Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP).

Presenting the motorbikes, the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Shani Alhassan Shaibu, urged the beneficiaries to put the logistics to good use, adding that that was the only way they can reciprocate the kind gesture of the government and the World Bank.

The Zonal Coordinator of the GPSNP, Mr Amo-Nimoh, stated that the main actors of the Assemblies such as planning officers, engineers, procurement, social welfare/community development and agriculture officers have been assisted with means of transportation to make them effective in discharging their duties.

The beneficiary Districts are Karaga, Mion, Zabugu, Saboba, Tatali-Sanguli, Nanton, Nanumba South, Kpandai and Gushegu in the Northern Region.

Others include Central and East Gonja Districts in the Savanna Region and Karachi West, Karachi East, Karachi Nchumuru, Kadjebi and Nkwanta Districts in the Oti Region.