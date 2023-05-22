Ghana: AIB, GAF Sign MOU to Improve Flight Safety

22 May 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Edem Agblevor

Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB) Ghana and the Ghana Air Force (GAF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure the conduct of an efficient, effective and well-coordinated investigation of aircraft accidents and incidents in compliance with the Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs) in the Annexes to the Chicago Convention, especially Annex 13.

With the signing of the MoU, GAF would permit AIB to use the facility for two years, renewable at the end of the term depending on demands of GAF since AIB Ghana was desirous of using the Block D Upper Floor of the Air Force Laboratory (AFLA) building in Tamale for the establishment of an Aircraft Safety Laboratory.

AIB has also agreed to equip and furnish the AFLA building. When complete, it would help improve Aviation safety in Ghana and the West African sub-region.

