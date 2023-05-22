Ghana Receives 12 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines, Antivirals

22 May 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako

Ghana has received 12 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and antivirals from the US Government for the treatment of COVID-19 disease.

The Acting Director, Technical Coordination Directorate, Ministry of Health, Dr Baffour Awuah, who received the donation applauded the US Government and the USAID for their unwavering support to Ghana in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further commended them for their immense support over the years towards Ghana's health improvement.

On her part, the Team Lead for Infectious Diseases, USAID Ghana, Madam Heather Robinson, who donated the items on behalf of the US Government, said the US Government since the pandemic, have donated million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and antivirals to the Government of Ghana.

She commended partners of USAID, especially JICA for supporting other international agencies on issues concerning COVID-19.

