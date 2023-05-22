Liberia: Man Kills 8-Month-Old Pregnant Fiancée

22 May 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Laye Mohammed Fofana, 38, has allegedly killed his girlfriend, Maminata Tallawally, after a heated argument that broke out between the couple, according to a family source.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of Sister Maminata Tallawally, who was allegedly killed by her fiancé, Laye Mohammed Fofana," said Varlee Tallawally, the uncle of the deceased, in an interview with FrontPageAfrica Newspaper.

According to the deceased's uncle, Miss Tallawally, 22 years old and eight months pregnant, met her untimely death on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, around 5 am at her residence in the NTA community.

Fiancé Fofana works as a mechanic in a garage in the NTA community. He has confessed to the crime and is currently in police custody undergoing further investigations, as reported by a family source.

According to the Liberian National Police (LNP), the 38-year-old suspect used extreme force, hitting her on the neck during an argument, which led to her death.

The LNP has promised to release the charge sheet on Monday.

"Our daughter and sister were laid to rest today at the Old Road Cemetery. May the Almighty Allah forgive her sins and shortcomings," said the deceased's uncle, Tallawally, to FPA.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.