Liberia: Man Kills 8-Month-Old Pregnant Fiancée

Monrovia — Laye Mohammed Fofana, 38, has allegedly killed his girlfriend, Maminata Tallawally, after a heated argument that broke out between the couple, according to a family source.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of Sister Maminata Tallawally, who was allegedly killed by her fiancé, Laye Mohammed Fofana," said Varlee Tallawally, the uncle of the deceased, in an interview with FrontPageAfrica Newspaper.

According to the deceased's uncle, Miss Tallawally, 22 years old and eight months pregnant, met her untimely death on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, around 5 am at her residence in the NTA community.

Fiancé Fofana works as a mechanic in a garage in the NTA community. He has confessed to the crime and is currently in police custody undergoing further investigations, as reported by a family source.

According to the Liberian National Police (LNP), the 38-year-old suspect used extreme force, hitting her on the neck during an argument, which led to her death.

The LNP has promised to release the charge sheet on Monday.

"Our daughter and sister were laid to rest today at the Old Road Cemetery. May the Almighty Allah forgive her sins and shortcomings," said the deceased's uncle, Tallawally, to FPA.