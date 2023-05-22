Liberia: Tebeh Academy Wins Montserrado County U-15 Championship

22 May 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — Tebeh Academy has qualified for the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Under 15 National Championship playoff after defeating Ansu Football Academy to clinch the championship of Montserrado County.

Tebeh defeated Ansu 3-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams played to a 2-2 draw during full-time at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia on Saturday, May 20.

Jacob Wargbe put Tebeh in the lead in the 29th minute of the first half, but the score was leveled by Darius Walker after the first half. Prince Lewis's goal two minutes later placed Tebeh ahead again, but James Bryant scored the equalizer for Ansu Football Academy five minutes before the end, taking the match to a penalty shootout.

Tebeh Academy coach, Christian Mend, described his side's victory as timely and called on his players to maintain their tactical ball possession and finishing touches in order to be crowned champions of the U15 national competition. Coach Mend said, "To my players, I want you to please continue with your perfect ball possession and finishing touches in the next U-15 competition because such ball control and finishing touches will surely help you win the championship."

Last year, Tebeh Academy won the LFA's first-ever Under 12 Grassroots Football League. Following their championship, the team advanced to the U15 league.

As champions of Montserrado, Tebeh has qualified for the playoff of the LFA U15 league, with eight teams expected to participate from various counties across Liberia.

Tebeh Academy is owned by FIFA Agent Trokon Roberts, who is also the Director of the Executive Protective Service (EPS). He was certified as a FIFA Soccer Agent in Zurich, Switzerland in April of this year.

Roberts also holds several certificates in Sports Management and Scouting, which include traditional and cutting-edge scouting techniques and player evaluations, scouting reports, statistical analysis, soccer general manager practices, player personnel and team/club management, from Sports Management Worldwide (Portland, Oregon, USA). He was mentored by Tommy Smyth, ESPN Soccer Analyst, John Print, FIFA Certified Agent, and Matt Martin, The Soccer Syndicate Director of Scouting. (Reference: Dr. Lynn Lashbrook, Sports Management Worldwide President)

In June of last year, Roberts received a Special Sports Certificate from Sports Management Worldwide in Portland, Oregon, USA.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.