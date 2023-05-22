Liberia: Tebeh Academy Wins Montserrado County U-15 Championship

Monrovia — Tebeh Academy has qualified for the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Under 15 National Championship playoff after defeating Ansu Football Academy to clinch the championship of Montserrado County.

Tebeh defeated Ansu 3-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams played to a 2-2 draw during full-time at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia on Saturday, May 20.

Jacob Wargbe put Tebeh in the lead in the 29th minute of the first half, but the score was leveled by Darius Walker after the first half. Prince Lewis's goal two minutes later placed Tebeh ahead again, but James Bryant scored the equalizer for Ansu Football Academy five minutes before the end, taking the match to a penalty shootout.

Tebeh Academy coach, Christian Mend, described his side's victory as timely and called on his players to maintain their tactical ball possession and finishing touches in order to be crowned champions of the U15 national competition. Coach Mend said, "To my players, I want you to please continue with your perfect ball possession and finishing touches in the next U-15 competition because such ball control and finishing touches will surely help you win the championship."

Last year, Tebeh Academy won the LFA's first-ever Under 12 Grassroots Football League. Following their championship, the team advanced to the U15 league.

As champions of Montserrado, Tebeh has qualified for the playoff of the LFA U15 league, with eight teams expected to participate from various counties across Liberia.

Tebeh Academy is owned by FIFA Agent Trokon Roberts, who is also the Director of the Executive Protective Service (EPS). He was certified as a FIFA Soccer Agent in Zurich, Switzerland in April of this year.

