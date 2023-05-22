Liberia: From Sand to Artificial Turf, President Weah Dedicates West Point Sports Pitch

West Point — In a historic move to boost sporting infrastructure across the country, President George Weah has dedicated Liberia's number one slum community, West Point, playing pitch. This community, known for its fishing industry, has a significant population of sports enthusiasts and has been hosting the West Clara League, a lower division football league.

The former sandy and physically demanding field, which has been a showcase for talented Liberian football stars, has now been transformed into a mini artificial turf, the first of its kind in the region, under the leadership of President Weah, who is not only the head of state but also the Chief Patron of Sports.

Despite mixed views in the country regarding the impact and major improvements within the sporting sector under a former World Player of the Year, President Weah continues to prove his critics wrong. Focused and determined to make a difference in the sector, the soccer legend is making a positive impact on footballing communities by constructing artificial turfs and other sporting facilities across the country.

The residents of West Point, who never dreamed of such a facility, were overwhelmed with joy and showered praises on their President for finally putting smiles on their faces. "The dream is alive. We are so, so happy and we salute our own, President Weah, for such a historic development," expressed a resident of the West Point Township.

However, one major concern with the newly transformed playing pitch is maintenance, especially considering the large population of the community. Trokon Kpui, the Project Head, revealed that the new and historic sporting facility cost a total of USD $399,000.00. The project includes not only the artificial turf but also a toilet, change room, office space, solar lights, night game lights, painting and zinc replacement for houses, drainage improvements, and more.

To mark the climax of the dedicatory ceremony, an exhibition match was played at the new West Point field between the West Point Old Timers and Weah's Spartacus. The former World Best, President Weah himself, showcased his skills on the pitch, refreshing memories of his glory days. The exhibition match captivated the West Pointers, who were in awe of the stars' performances, impressive skills, and thrilling dribbles throughout the one-day encounter.

President Weah's dedication to improving sporting infrastructure in Liberia, including the transformation of the West Point playing pitch, demonstrates his commitment to giving back to his roots. Despite criticism, the President remains focused on his vision and continues to make strides in uplifting the country's sporting sector.