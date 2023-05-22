Ghana: UMaT, Miwatek Sign MOU to Clean Water Bodies Polluted By Mining Activities

Tarkwa — The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa and Miwatek Ghana Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct research that will aid in the cleaning of water polluted by mining activities.

The MoU shall remain in force for an initial period of four years from the date of signing and may be renewed by mutual consent for an agreed period.

It in part, explained that, UMaT and Miwatek Ghana, would establish a formal link to encourage multidisciplinary industrial training and promotion of scholarship towards human resource development of both parties.

Miwatek, a mining waste water treatment engineering company, has also agreed to cooperate in various ways for their mutual interest including assisting the university with basic laboratory equipment to enhance teaching and learning.

Further, the two parties would undertake joint collaborative research into local alternatives as research and development (R&D) initiative to promote mutual objectives and interests.

The Vice Chancellor, UMaT, Prof. Richard Kwasi Amankwah and the Managing Director of Miwatek Ghana, Mr Herman Grobler, jointly signed the MoU at a short ceremony on campus at Tarkwa, in the Western Region on Friday.

In his remarks, Prof. Amankwah stated, the collaboration promoted learning opportunities and internships for students of UMaT, adding that, "the biggest benefit is how the institutions can work to clean both small scale and large scale mining polluted waste water."

He said "We are looking at what we can achieve together. Miwatek is into mine waste waters treatment which usually contains oil, heavy metals, suspension particles and others, but, their technologies are able to take care of all these to make the water clean for drinking."

Managing Director of Miwatek Ghana Limited, Herman Grobler, described the collaboration as "a privilege to help give back to society."

He said, Miwatek considered education as extremely important for the company and hoped "this collaboration with UMaT will result in either engineer coming closer to have collaboration between industry and the university."

Mr Grobler said, the MoU also spelt out financial support to students.

He continued "Miwatek is a specialist engineering company. We employ some of the world's premier chemical engineers working in the field of mines. We have a lot of experience and methods that we want to share with the students.

Present at the ceremony were the Dean, International Programmes, Associate Professor Mrs Cynthia Boye; Head, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, Dr Solomon Adjei Marfo and Country Manager, Miwatek Ghana, Christopher Osae.