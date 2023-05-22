Ghana: 82 Police Sue IGP, Others Over Delayed Promotions

Eighty two police personnel have sued the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over delayed promotion.

The plaintiffs named the Attorney-General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, the principal legal adviser of the government, and the Ghana Police Service as defendants.

It is the case of the plaintiffs that the Ghana Police Service failed to promote them after they completed their studies under the organisation's study leave with pay policy.

The leader of the plaintiff, Detective Inspector, Kofi Osal, in the suit filed at the Accra High Court on May 15, claimed plaintiffs were denied their deserved promotions as well as entry into the Police College after the successful completion of their studies during the 2017/2018 academic year.

They said that the Ghana Police Service refused to promote them despite duly notifying them of the situation and further appealing to be promoted.

The plaintiffs asked the court for an order directed against the defendants to grant the plaintiffs who qualify for accelerated promotions.

Again, the plaintiffs want the court to order the defendants to permit qualified applicants to enroll to the Police College without delay.