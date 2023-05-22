Ghana: Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana Visit the U.S.

The President of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG), Zaeem Sheikh Imam Abdul Wadudi Haruna has asked Ghanaians living in the diaspora to continue to support their families back home in Ghana and Africa at large.

Zaeem Sheikh Imam Abdul Wadudi Haruna said this while delivering a Friday sermon at the popular Yankasa Masjid in Bronx, New York, the United States of America.

Zaeem is currently in the United States to witness the graduation of fawziya Ibrahim, the daughter of Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Rashad at the Marist College, Poughkeepsie, United States of America.

Sheikh Abdul Wadudi observed that the whole World applaud Africans living in the West for the support they provide to their families and friends without which most of the families would not be able to afford the high cost of living in Africa. He encouraged the Ghanaian Muslims living in America to continue giving support to families, friends and NGOs operating in the rural areas in Ghana. He also used the occasion to remind Tijjaniya adherents in the United States of the principles and philosophy of the Tijjaniya Sufi Order which centers on the application of extra services to Allah and humanity.

Sheikh Abdul Wadudi said "serving humanity amounts to serving Allah and part of doing that is to live peacefully and in harmony with your neighbor, being kind and generous to everyone especially the needy including non muslims".

Zaeem was accompanied by Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Zakaria, a businessman philanthropist and lecturer, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Rashad, businessman and philanthropist and Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, the Executive Secretary of the TMMG and eminent member of the National Peace Council of Ghana.

Alhaji Khuzaima Osman told Ghanaian Times by phone that although the leadership of TMMG is in America to show support and solidarity with one of it's Chief patrons, TMMG intends to use the opportunity to appeal for support for the developmental projects that is implementing in Ghana especially the Tijjaniya Senior High School at Effiduasi, Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He said the school which started about a decade ago with a population of less than 200 students now boosts with about 1500 students from diverse backgrounds; Muslims, Christians and people of other religions without discrimination.

Alhaji Khuzaima said Ghana as a country benefits a lot from the remittance of Ghanaians in diaspora and there is therefore the need to encourage Ghanaians wherever they are to continue to support their families in Ghana for family and community development.

Alhaji Khuzaima also commended the United States Embassy in Ghana for the support given to Zaeem before embarking on this trip.

The leadership of TMMG is expected to meet the leadership of Tijjaniya Association of North America in New York, New Jersey and Atlanta before returning to Ghana