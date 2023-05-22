Ghana: Accra Lions Stun Aduana

22 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra Lions produced a stellar performance to beat league leaders Aduana Stars 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Baba Apiiga netted in the first half before Evans Botchway and Seidu Bassit added the other goals in the second half.

Joseph Addo twice denied Accra Lions in the early stages as he stopped Baba Apiiga and Seidu Bassit. Baba Apiiga gave the host a well-deserved lead in the 28th minute as he curled in from the edge of the box for the opener.

Aduana FC improved their play in the second half, but Accra Lions shocked them with the second goal in the 76th minute through Evans Botchway.

Seidu Basit put the icing on the cake in the 82nd minute to complete the rout as Accra Lions held on to secure all three points.

Earlier on at Bechem - Bechem United earned a 1-0 over Legon Cities at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park Saturday afternoon to keep their title aspirations alive.

Emmanuel Avornyo scored the winner in the 36th minute to hand the Hunters all the spoils at home.

