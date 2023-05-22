Kenyatta-Backed Jubilee NDC Expels 12 Officials, Kega Among Those Axed

Nairobi — A Jubilee Party faction led by Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has expelled a dozen officials in an attempt to reconstitute a National Executive Committee (NEC) dominated by President William Ruto loyalists.

In changes announced at a contested National Delegates Convention (NDC) on Monday, the Kenyatta-backed camp axed Kanini Kega, the Acting Secretary General according to changes ratified by a Ruto-backed NEC.

Monday's meeting also removed Sabina Chege whom the Kioni-led group named as Acting Party Leader replacing Kenyatta in changes upheld by the Political Parties Tribunal.

In its judgment delivered on April 16, the tribunal said that the notice for the National Executive Committee meeting issued on February 2 and the subsequent NEC meeting on February 10 which imposed Kega was conducted in line with the party Constitution.

Also removed alongside Kega who served as the Director of Election prior to the leadership coup are former Cheragany MP Joshua Kutunny (Deputy Secretary General) and Former Taveta MP Naomi Shaban (Deputy Party Leader, Outreach).

Others are Jimi Angwenyi (Deputy Party Leader), Kinoti Gatobu (Deputy Party Leader, Operations), Peter Mositet (Deputy Party Leader, Programmes), Nelson Dzuya (National Chairman) and Kitui Woman Representative Racheal Nyamai (Deputy Director of Elections).

Kenyatta's camp led by besieged Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni announced Chege's replacement as House Deputy Minority Whip with Embakasi West David Mwenje.

It named new officials who include Maoka Maore (Deputy Party Leader, Operations), Saitoti Torome (Chairman), Pauline Njoroge (Deputy Organizing Secretary), Jamleck Kamau (National Director of Elections) and Maison Leshoomo (National Women League Chairperson).

Kenyatta's NDC named Beatrice Gabo Deputy Party Leader (Strategy), David Manje (Deputy Party Leader, Operations), Kados Muiruri (Deputy Party Leader, Outreach), Yasin Noor (Deputy Secretary General), Nderitu Mureithi (Business Council Leader) and Agnes Thumbi (National Youth League Leader).