Nigeria: Women Affairs Minister Congratulates Nigeria's First Female Accountant-General

22 May 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Pamela Ephraim

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, hascongratulated Dr. (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, the new substantive Accountant-general of the Federation (AGF).

LEADERSHIP reports that President Muhammadu Buhari approved Dr. Madein's appointment after the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy.

Tallen said she has the confidence that this position will be yet another success story for Dr. Madein as she has an in-depth record of excellence in her career.

"Dr. Madein will be serving in this capacity as the first woman to do so. I wish her an amplified successful service" Tallen tweet.

Dr Madein took over from Mr. Sylva Okolieboh, who had been in acting capacity as the AGF following the suspension of Idris Ahmed from office over allegations of corruption and embezzlement of public funds.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.