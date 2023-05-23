Nigeria: Women Affairs Minister Congratulates Nigeria's First Female Accountant-General

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, hascongratulated Dr. (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, the new substantive Accountant-general of the Federation (AGF).

LEADERSHIP reports that President Muhammadu Buhari approved Dr. Madein's appointment after the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy.

Tallen said she has the confidence that this position will be yet another success story for Dr. Madein as she has an in-depth record of excellence in her career.

"Dr. Madein will be serving in this capacity as the first woman to do so. I wish her an amplified successful service" Tallen tweet.

Dr Madein took over from Mr. Sylva Okolieboh, who had been in acting capacity as the AGF following the suspension of Idris Ahmed from office over allegations of corruption and embezzlement of public funds.