Nigeria: Govt's Support Helped in Tackling Oil Theft, Other Maritime Crimes in Niger Delta, Says Admiral Shettima

Warri — The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command (CNC), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Aliu Shettima, has attributed the successes recorded in the fight against crude oil theft and other maritime crimes by the Nigerian Navy in the Niger Delta region to the support of the federal government.

He, therefore, warned criminals to steer clear of the Central Naval Command area of responsibility, noting that the navy will not relent in its determination to stop maritime crimes, particularly oil theft, in line with the directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.

Rear Admiral Shettima gave the warning at the weekend during a familiarisation visit to units and formations under the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta), Warri, Delta State, under the command of Commodore Chindo Yahaya.

He said the Nigerian Navy was committed to ensuring the protection of the Nigerian maritime sector, adding: "I want to advise criminal elements out there to steer clear of the Central Naval Command area of responsibility.

"The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has reiterated the fact that we must, and it is part of our requirement, to fight crude oil theft and other maritime crimes.

"So, certainly, we don't have any option but to ensure that we achieve that goal, and that is why we keep on doing what we are supposed to do, and I can assure you that we will make the maritime sector free of criminal activities."

Shettima, who was conducted round the units and formations by Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Chindo Yahaya, and other top officers, said he was on tour of Delta formations to know and understand the locations.

The FOC said he was impressed with what he had seen during the tour of the formations and commended Yahaya and his officers for their level of preparedness for any emergency.