Nigeria: How Policy Reversal Prevented Me From Acquiring Refinery in 2006 - Dangote

22 May 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abiodun Alade

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has narrated how he couldn't acquired Brownfield Refineries under the Federal Government's Privatization Programme in 2006.

Dangote disclosed this on Monday during the commissioning of the world's largest single-train refinery, Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals, in Lagos.

He noted that his payment for the Brownfield refineries was returned because the policy was reversed by the government.

"Initially, we sought to enter the industry by acquiring brownfield Refineries under the Federal Government's Privatization Programme in 2006/7. Regrettably, the privatization Policy was reversed, and our payment returned," he said.

He said this motivated him to re-think our Market-entry strategy and Business Model.

"We subsequently committed to enter the Market boldly with a vision to invest in a greenfield Refinery that will transform the Industry in Nigeria and Africa.

"We decided on a plant designed with the State-of-the art technology and at a scale in capacity that will be a "game-changer" in Africa and the global market," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.