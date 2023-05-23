Rwanda: Burundian Musician Apollinaire Habonimana Delivers Fervent Worship Concert in Kigali

Burundian worship leader Apollinaire Habonimana treated Rwandan gospel music lovers to a night of fervent music at Camp Kigali on Sunday, May 21.

The seasoned musician was among the singers who featured at the East African Gospel Festival, an event organised by veteran gospel musician Alexis Dusabe.

Unfolding at an almost packed venue, the concert kicked off around 6pm with the host - Alexis Dusabe presenting the first main performance.

With his brisk voice, he served a beautiful performance, belting out songs like 'Imana y'amangwa' and Kuki yandeka, which gave the audience a great time of singing and prayer.

Next on stage was Prosper Nkomezi who took the audience through a vigorous performance that had people rise to their feet, dancing 'Igisirimba.'

Apollinaire Habonimana took to stage at around 10:20pm after a performance by his countryman David Nduwimana who is currently based in Australia.

His performance was a key highlight as his songs, a number of which are well known among Rwandan Christians, got the audience engaged and singing along.

'Mbega ubuntu,' 'Gitandara,' 'Nezerewe mu izina ry'Umwami' and more are among the songs he sang, interplaying some of them with the saxophone, an instrument he loves to play.

The concert ended on a high note close to midnight, with the audience singing, dancing and have a lot of delight.