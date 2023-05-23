Nigeria: AfDB Earmarks $28m for Fertilizer Financing to Small Holder Farmers in 2023

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved $11.7 million budgetary allocation to the African Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM) for its 2023 operations.

According to a statement obtained from its website, the approval included $16.4 million extended to the facility to support its 2023 budget and $4.7 million, which was carried over from the previous year.

The move, according to the multilateral institution, would help to strengthen the fertilizer sector through access to finance, supporting the development of sustainable policy reforms to improve fertilizer production, trade and use, and facilitating access to inputs and technical assistance for smallholder farmers.

The statement added that AFFM also plans to continue implementing three commercial credit guarantee projects amounting to $8.3 million whose recipient countries are Zimbabwe ($4.3 million), Côte d'Ivoire ($2 million), and Ghana ($2 million).

Going forward in 2023, it plans to implement trade credit guarantee schemes totaling $9.7 million in Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique and Kenya, stressing that three more new projects could be launched in Senegal, Zambia and Ghana if the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) followed through on its $15 million commitment to the AFFM.

The AfDB added that the 2023 projects would be implemented to support the second pillar of the bank's African Emergency Food Production Facility, which was launched to avert a looming food crisis in Africa following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It said: "In addition, AFFM will actively work with African countries and other key stakeholders to develop the national food and agriculture pacts that the continent's leaders presented at the Feed Africa Summit in Dakar in January 2023."

The AFFM would facilitate smallholder farmers' access to inputs and extension services through credit guarantee projects and capacity building for farmers and input distributors. Its other objectives are to ensure proper use of fertilizers, increase agricultural productivity and improve soil conditions.

AFFM would continue to work with the International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC) and the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) on initiatives to improve fertilizer production, trade and use launched in 2021.

It will also conduct an in-depth analysis of fertilizer policy in at least ten African countries, which will map the current situation, identify gaps and prepare an action plan. The aim is to support policy orientations that will address the identified shortcomings.

Established by the African Union in Abuja in 2006, the African Fertiliser Financing Mechanism is a special fund that aims to improve agricultural productivity by providing the necessary financing to boost fertilizer use in Africa and achieve the 50 kilograms of nutrients per hectare target. It is hosted and managed by the AfDB. AFFM has a strategic plan for the 2022 - 2028 period.

In Africa, AFFM's work is crucial in addressing food crises and various threats to food security caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, climate change drought, floods, soil depletion, conflict, locust infestation and disease.