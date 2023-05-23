Liberia: LNBA Calls for More Sanctions to Protect Liberia's Peace and Stability

23 May 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters

- Condemns disturbance at PYJ church

The Liberian National Bar Association is appealing to the International Community, particularly the United States government for the imposition of more sanctions and other measures to jealously protect the peace and stability of the country.

The LNBA through its National Secretary General Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah in a press statement released on Monday, May 22, also appealed to the Economic Community of West African States, and African Union urging them to not sit by and let Liberia degenerate into conflict.

"The Bar calls for monitoring the actions of anti-democratic elements and the immediate imposition of sanctions and other measures to jealously protect the peace of the country" the LNBA statement under the signature of Cllr. Varmah noted.

Commenting on the Sunday attack at Christ Chapel of Faith Church of Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson, LNBA says the attack and disruption of normal worship service was outrageous. He further described it as a pure act of provocation to undermine the peace and stability of the country.

" The LNBA condemns the attack on the normal worship service at the Christ Chapel of Faith Church of Senator Prince Y. Johnson on Sunday, May 21, 2023, by men believed to be partisans of both the NPP and the CDC youth wings. The LNBA says this is outrageous and a pure act of provocation to undermine the peace of the country. We are utterly dismayed over such cruel act of violence which has repeatedly marred the political landscape and gravely threatens the civil liberty, freedom of expression and association as guaranteed under the 1986 constitution" the LNBA noted.

According to the LNBA, the attacks are intended to harass and intimidate prominent citizens and members of the public in the months leading to the upcoming elections and could have a chilling effect throughout the country.

The LNBA urged the Liberian government to take all necessary steps to prevent acts of motivated violence and refrain from all inflammatory actions that could incite similar attacks or deter people from enjoying their civil liberties ahead of the elections.

LNBA noted that the government is under obligation by law to protect life and property and must ensure that the needful is done consistent with Article 20(a) which provides that " No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, security of the person, property, privilege or any other right except as the outcome of hearing judgment consistent with provision laid down in the constitution in accordance with due process" they noted.

The LNBA further called on the government to immediately and unconditionally launch a thorough independent and impartial investigation to ensure that perpetrators are brought to Justice in fair trial before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Cllr. Varmah warned that such reckless acts by anti-peace elements must not be treated as business as usual, stressing that only adherence to the principle of the rule of law can guarantee the peaceful co-existence of all Liberians.

