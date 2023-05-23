Liberia: RETRAP Begins Weeklong Training At CARI

The Ministry of Agriculture under its RETRAP Project has begun a weeklong training on improving productivity and market access for smallholder farmers at the Central Agriculture Research Institute in Bong County.

Liberian-owned agri-enterprises for selected value chains in the project participating counties are also benefiting from the training.

Giving an overview of the training on Monday, the Technical Advisor and Animal Health Specialist under the Ministry of Agriculture's RETRAP Project, Dr. Etagegnehu Belayneh said the exercise will also nurture farmers in pottery management, piggery, vegetable and also Rubber and palm production amongst several others.

She said Liberia as a country has over the past been challenged when it comes to a clear understanding of what needs to be done in these areas and as such, farmers find it difficult to grow their crops or safeguard livestock.

"We want to encourage all of you to be focused during the course of the training if you must obtain the technical knowledge required to boost your productivity in agribusinesses in your respective communities" she adds.

The exercise according to our Correspondent has brought together over twenty-five participants from seven of Liberia's fifteen counties including Bong, Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Bomi, and Nimba Counties amongst others.

The Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP) supports the GoL Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) and the MoA three-year strategy plan for the Agriculture sector which provides an approach to building an agribusiness ecosystem aimed at dealing with the twin issues of Liberia's inability to meet domestic food requirements, to export at quality levels required for market success.